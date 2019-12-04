Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JDJN ISIN: CA82489D2086 Ticker-Symbol: S5O1 
Frankfurt
04.12.19
08:00 Uhr
0,106 Euro
-0,029
-21,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SHOAL POINT
SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHOAL POINT ENERGY LTD0,106-21,48 %