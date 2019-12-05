Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 Ticker-Symbol: BPE5 
Xetra
04.12.19
17:35 Uhr
5,595 Euro
+0,062
+1,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,609
5,625
04.12.
5,608
5,617
04.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BP
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BP PLC5,595+1,12 %