COLUMBIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / In August 2019, the U.S. announced its changes to how the Endangered Species Act is applied, minimizing its power.

When Western State University graduate and exotic pet expert Tom Harford first heard the news, he said:

"I felt discouraged."

Tom continued, "Changes to this Act will make it harder to protect wildlife from climate change. In 2019, the U.S. significantly weakened the Endangered Species Act. It is unfortunate news."

The modifications would make it easier to remove a species from the endangered list. Protections for threatened species will diminish, along with our wildlife.

Over time, more "threatened species" will end up on the endangered list.

Thomas Harford says, "This is completely unacceptable. The U.S. should be working on conserving our wildlife, not trying to end it."

Although Thomas Harford is an exotic animal expert, he cherishes the lives of all animals. He has a Ph.D. in Zoology and is a middle school science teacher.

Thomas Harford believes in the importance of taking care of pets and wildlife. Tom does not support these expected changes.

For the first time, regulators can conduct economic evaluations, where endangered species live. They will gain the right to invade critical habitats to check the loss of revenue, for instance.

"It seems the 2019 U.S. government cares more about money than saving our wildlife," said Thomas Harford.

Furthermore, it would make it harder to factor in how climate change affects wildlife. This would negatively impact wildlife conservation efforts, as these threats are not immediate.

The revised rules will likely create more room for new mining, oil, and gas drilling. It is also probable that we will see development in areas where protected species live.

Thomas Harford declares:

"The next generation will live in a world without cheetahs and polar bears. There is a need for change, but the U.S. got it wrong. They should focus more on saving our wildlife, not eliminating it."

The amendments to the Endangered Species Act became real in September 2019. At the time, both environmental groups and Democrats disapproved of the changes. They vowed to challenge them in Congress and in the courts.

This is not the first time negative changes have occurred to environmental laws. The 2019 U.S. administration has sought to increase fossil fuel use. They also plan to scrap many environmental regulations.

It seems like a pattern is emerging.

Thomas Harford hopes the U.S. will rectify these changes soon. Tom Harford does not want any further negative revisions to impact wildlife conservation.

