Alexander Capital, L.P. Congratulates Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. on Its $100 Million Financing

Alexander Capital, LP Raised Approximately $16.5 Million in Three Separate Placements Before the Company's Recently Announced $100 Million Follow-On Financing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Alexander Capital L.P. ("Alexander Capital" or the "Firm"), a full-service investment bank and brokerage firm, congratulates Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: RLMD) on its financing announced on December 4, 2019. Alexander Capital was retained as Relmada Therapeutics, Inc's. ("Relmada") placement agent on three separate occasions prior the company's $100 million financing.

From October 2017 to through June 2019, Alexander Capital served as placement agent for Relmada, raising approximately $16,500,000 in three private placement financings. The capital was used by Relmada to develop the company's central nervous system (CNS) therapies.

On December 4, 2019, Relmada announced the closing of the company's $100 million S-3 common stock offering at $30.00 per share. Jeffries, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities served as joint book-running managers in the offering.

According to Relmada's press release, the company intends to use the proceeds to fund its continued research and development for its clinical development programs and lead product candidate, REL-1017 (d-methadone), which is being developed as a rapidly-acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression and other potential indications.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel medicines that potentially address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Relmada's lead program, dextromethadone (REL-1017), is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist. NMDA receptor antagonists may have potential in the treatment of a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders associated with a variety of cognitive, neurological and behavioral symptoms.

About Alexander Capital, L.P.

Founded in 1995, Alexander Capital, L.P. has become a full-service, boutique investment bank and brokerage firm backed by a team of talented and experienced industry professionals. The core of the firm's principals and executives reflects a broad background in investment banking, sales and trading. Alexander Capital specializes in capital raising, advisory and valuation services for private and public companies of varying sizes, market capitalizations and in multiple sectors. Alexander Capital also services high net worth investors in its Wealth Management division and provides access to products in other financial institutions through its "Open Architecture" investment approach. Alexander Capital, L.P. is a member of FINRA & SIPC and its clearing agent is RBC Correspondent Services.

CONTACTS:

Jonathan Gazdak

Managing Director, Investment Banking

jgazdak@alexandercapitallp.com

Phone: 1-212-687-5650

Fax: 1-212-687-5649

Chris Carlin

Head of Global Equity Capital Markets

ccarlin@alexandercapitallp.com

Phone: 1-212-687-5650

Fax: 1-212-687-5649

SOURCE: Alexander Capital, L.P.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569194/Alexander-Capital-LP-Congratulates-Relmada-Therapeutics-Inc-on-Its-100-Million-Financing