

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a buoyant note on Wednesday as investors thronged several top counters amid renewed optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal.



According to reports, the U.S. and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase one trade deal and that the deal is likely to be completed before U.S. tariffs are set to rise on December 15.



The benchmark Swiss SMI ended up 101.63 points, or 0.99%, at 10,334.56, about ten points off the day's high of 10,344.27.



ABB gained about 2.4%. Zurich Insurance Group advanced 2%. Credit Suisse and UBS Group gained 1.63% and 1.28%, respectively.



Swisscom gained 1.53%. Swiss Re, Sika, Swiss Life Holding, Geberit and Adecco ended higher by 1 to 1.3%.



Roche Holding said that its Tecentriq immunotheraphy mixed with chemotheraphy has bagged USFDA approval as an initial treatment for a type of lung cancer. The stock gained about 1% in the session.



In the midcap section, Georg Fischer moved up 2.2%. Partners Group ended 1.73% up, while VAT Group, Dufry, Julius Baer, OC Oerlikon Corp and and AMS gained 1.4 to 1.5%.



Bucher Industries ended higher by about 1.5% after the company said it will be acquiring , EurovoirieSAS, a French municipal vehicles distributor.



Barry Callebaut shares gained about 1% after the company announced that about 26% of the farmer groups from which it sourced products in the financial year 2018-19 had programmes to prevent child labour. The figure was more than double the numbers in the previous year.



Dorma Kaba Holding, Clariant, Kuehne & Nagel, Helvetia, Baloise Holding and Sunrise Communications also ended with strong gains.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended stronger by 1.18%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended modestly higher with its benchmark FTSE 100 gaining 0.42%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.16% and 1.27%, respectively.



