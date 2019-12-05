

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Thursday amid renewed optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal. Citing people familiar with the talks, Bloomberg reported that U.S. negotiators expect a phase one deal to be completed before U.S. tariffs against China are set to rise on December 15.



The Australian market is rebounding after two days of steep losses following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid renewed optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal. Tech and mining stocks are among the major gainers.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 62.60 points or 0.95 percent to 6,669.10, after touching a high of 6676.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 63.70 points or 0.95 percent to 6,778.10. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday.



In the tech space, Afterpay Touch Group is rising almost 4 percent, WiseTech Global is gaining more than 2 percent and Appen is higher by almost 2 percent.



The major miners are also higher. Fortescue Metals is higher by more than 2 percent, BHP is advancing more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 1 percent each.



Whitehaven Coal cut its coal production forecast for 2020, while raising its unit cost projections for the year due to unanticipated productivity losses at its largest operations and drought conditions in NSW. The coal miner's shares are losing more than 8 percent.



In the banking space, National Australia Bank is advancing more than 1 percent, Commonwealth Bank is rising 1 percent and Westpac is adding 0.6 percent.



ANZ Banking's shares are in a trading halt as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced higher capital requirements for banks in the country.



Oil stocks are also advancing after crude oil prices jumped overnight. Santos is gaining more than 4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is rising more than 2 percent and Oil Search is higher by almost 2 percent.



Gold miners are weak after gold prices slipped overnight. Newcrest Mining is lower by more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.4 percent.



Caltex Australia said it has agreed to sell 25 of its petrol stations for about A$136 million, while contracts for the sale of another 25 petrol stations are close to being finalised. The fuel importer and retailer's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



Metcash slipped to a loss in the first half of the year, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge following the loss of its 7-Eleven supply contract. The food and beverage wholesaler's shares are declining almost 2 percent.



Coles Group will pay more than A$5 million to an Australian dairy cooperative after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission probed allegations the supermarket giant failed to pass on to farmers the full benefit of a 10-cent per liter price hike for its Coles-branded milk. The company's shares are rising 0.5 percent.



Shares of Bellamy's Australia are higher by 0.6 percent ahead of an official vote by its shareholders today on a proposed A$1.5 billion takeover of the company by China Mengniu Dairy Company.



In economic news, Australia will release October figures for trade balance and retail sales today.



The Japanese market is also advancing after two days of losses while the safe-haven yen weakened as renewed optimism about a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China helped offset negative sentiment generated by some disappointing U.S. economic data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 173.79 points or 0.75 percent to 23,309.02, after rising to a high of 23,363.44 earlier. Japanese shares hit two-week lows on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing are advancing more than 1 percent each.



The major exporters are higher as the yen weakened. Mitsubishi Electric is rising 1 percent, Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent, Sony is adding 0.5 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is higher by more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is up 0.3 percent. Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is advancing more than 1 percent, while Toyota Motor is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is gaining more than 4 percent and Inpex is rising more than 2 percent after crude oil prices jumped overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Steel is gaining almost 5 percent, Unitika is higher by more than 4 percent and JFE Holdings is rising more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Shiseido Co. is losing more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are also higher, while South Korea is little changed with a positive bias.



On Wall Street, stocks regained some ground on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the talks, that U.S. negotiators expect a phase one deal to be completed before U.S. tariffs against China are set to rise on December 15. The optimism about a trade deal helped offset negative sentiment generated by some disappointing economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing much weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of November.



The Dow climbed 146.97 points or 0.5 percent to 27,649.78, the Nasdaq rose 46.03 points or 0.5 percent to 8,566.67 and the S&P 500 advanced 19.56 points or 0.6 percent to 3,112.76.



The major European markets also moved mostly higher on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent. The German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices showed a substantial move to the upside during trading on Wednesday as traders looked ahead to the start of OPEC's biannual meeting in Vienna on Thursday and after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed a steeper than expected weekly drop in crude oil inventories. WTI crude for January delivery spiked $2.33 or 4.2 percent to $58.43 a barrel.



