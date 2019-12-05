Way towards Friendlier Society, Bridged by Robots: International Exhibition Dec. 18-21, 2019

- Latest Robots, from Industrial to Service Robots, under One Roof; Record 637 Exhibitors Gathering at Tokyo Big Sight -

TOKYO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Robot Association and THE NIKKAN KOGYO SHIMBUN will hold the International Robot Exhibition 2019 at Tokyo Big Sight from December 18 (Wednesday) to 21 (Saturday) with the theme "The way towards a friendlier society, bridged by robots." This year's exhibition will mark the 23rd time the biennial event, the world's largest robot trade fair, has been held.

The exhibition will be held in the Aomi, West, and South Halls of Tokyo Big Sight. Over four days, the event will offer a chance to experience cutting-edge robots from Japan and abroad, with extensive displays from industrial robot manufacturers alongside related products and technologies such as IoT and AI, all under one roof. The organizers would greatly appreciate media assistance in publicizing the International Robot Exhibition 2019.

Exhibition outline

Name: INTERNATIONAL ROBOT EXHIBITION 2019 (iREX2019)

Purpose: The purpose of the exhibition is to gather and exhibit industrial and service robots and related equipment from around the globe under one roof, help improve the technology to use robots and market development, and contribute to the creation of new markets and promotion of industrial technology of robots.

Theme: The way towards a friendlier society, bridged by robots

Organized by: Japan Robot Association (JARA), THE NIKKAN KOGYO SHIMBUN, LTD.

Date: Dec.18 (Wed.)-21 (Sat.), 2019

Venue: Aomi Hall, West Hall & South Hall, Tokyo Big Sight

Opening hours: 10:00 to 17:00

Admission: JPY 1 ,000

(free admission to people who have preregistered or who hold invitations, or are under 16 years of age)

Event details (as of Nov.19)

Total of 637 exhibitors, 3,060 booths (2017: 612 exhibitors, 2,775 booths)

*Increases of 25 exhibitors and 285 booths from the previous exhibition, making this the largest ever

Number of booths by zone

-Industrial Robot Zone: 2,379 booths (2017: 2,012 booths)

*increase of 367 booths

-Service Robot Zone: 551 booths (2017: 533 booths)

*increase of 18 booths

-Special Exhibition Zone: 130 booths (2017: 230 booths)

(Robot Award, etc.)

Overseas exhibitors

95 exhibitors, 389 booths (2017: 88 exhibitors, 252 booths)

*increases of 7 exhibitors, 137 booths

Exhibiting countries: 16 countries and regions

USA, Italy, Austria, Canada, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden,

Thailand, China, Taiwan, Denmark, Germany, France, Monaco, Romania

Highlights

1. Largest-ever Industrial Robot Zone

The use of industrial robots has expanded beyond the conventional automotive and electronic parts industries to areas such as food and medicine, recently gaining attention in a wide range of fields from logistics to construction. At this year's exhibition, a new Robot SIer Zone in the Aomi Hall will showcase robotic system integrators (SIer), which offer automation systems based on actual work environments. Extending across all three venues, this zone will be the event's largest.

2. Service Robot Zone covering a broad range of fields, from disaster response to nursing care/welfare, agriculture and education

In addition to demonstrations of the latest robots centered around the NEDO booth, the Service Robot Zone will also feature joint exhibits of agricultural robotics by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Trial competitions (product assembly challenge, future convenience store challenge) will also be held ahead of the World Robot Summit 2020, to be organized by NEDO and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Other exhibits will include robots that assist with daily life, including nursing care, welfare and education.

3. Daily symposiums and forums with international character

Beginning with the iREX Robot Forum 2019 in the International Conference Room on the opening day, the exhibition will host forums with distinguished industrial robot developers and technical experts from Japan and abroad. Various forums will also focus on service robots (infrastructure, agriculture and nursing care), with the West Hall 4F main stage hosting "AI/Robot Use in Construction Production & Management Systems" and "The Future of Smart Agriculture with Robots & ICT" on the second day.

