

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - At the R&D Day, Novartis AG (NVS) stated that approximately 90 innovative new molecular entities are emerging from the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research. Novartis said the company has established leadership in three advanced therapy platforms: cell, gene and radioligand therapies, with a total of 16 advanced platform therapies now in clinical development.



The company is prioritizing emerging assets that address significant unmet need. These include iscalimab in transplant and Sjögren's syndrome, LNP023 in renal diseases and PNH, MBG453 in MDS, and TQJ230 in cardiovascular risk reduction. They will be advanced into pivotal trials in the coming years.



Novartis has 60 projects in phase 2 pipeline with more than 10 advancing into phase 3 or pivotal trials each year in 2020 and 2021. Anticipated near-term launches include ofatumumab in relapsing MS, fevipiprant in asthma, radioligand therapy Lu-PSMA-617 in prostate cancer, Adakveo in sickle cell disease and canakinumab in lung cancer.



The company is exploring over 40 new indications for in-market brands, including up to 7 for Cosentyx alone, and others for Beovu, Piqray and Kisqali.



