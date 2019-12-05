Systemair AB Interim Report Q2 2019/20 - A strong quarter

Press Release, December 5, 2019

Second quarter, August - October 2019

Net sales increased by 15.4 percent to SEK 2,483 million (2,151).

Organic growth was 6.0 percent (9.1).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 284 million (189).

The operating margin was 11.4 percent (8.8).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 194 million (126).

Earnings per share totalled SEK 3.72 (2.42).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 271 million (87).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"During the second quarter, growth was recorded at 15.4 percent, of which 6.0 percent was organic. All regions except the Nordic region show good growth, with Eastern Europe and North America at the forefront. The second quarter of the financial year is usually Systemair's strongest in terms of earnings. As a result of actions taken and effective capacity utilisation in the majority of factories, the gross margin continued to improve. Operating profit also improved, to SEK 284 million corresponding to 11.4 percent, as against SEK 189 million in the same quarter last year. Over the past nine years, Systemair has shown organic growth during all quarters with one exception."

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 440 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

