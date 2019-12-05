DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ardilla Segur S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Statement Ardilla Segur S.A.: MultiBank Index Linked Notes 2027 (ISIN XS1633062127) Delayed Early Redemption 04-Dec-2019 / 21:04 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ardilla Segur S.A. *acting in relation to its *Compartment 29* 7, Grand Rue L-6630 Wasserbillig Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg: B137746 (the "*Issuer*") 4 December 2019 *MULTIBANK INDEX LINKED NOTES 2027 (ISIN XS1633062127)* *Delayed Early Redemption* _This communication relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation._ The Issuer herewith announces that the early redemption (the "*Early Redemption*") of the MultiBank Index Linked Notes 2027 (ISIN XS1633062127) (the "*Notes*") scheduled to occur on Thursday, 5 December 2019 is delayed until further notice. The Early Redemption was exercised at the option of the Issuer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes following the termination of the index to which the Notes are linked (the "*Index*") on 4 November 2019 (the "*Index Termination*"). As insufficient reliable data has been made available to the Index Sponsor, the Calculation Agent and the Issuer, the determination of the value of the components of the Index and the calculation of the Early Redemption Amount are currently impossible. Also, only a small fraction of the funds for redemption is currently freely available to the Issuer. Conversely, the substantial part of the funds for redemption has to date not been made available to the Issuer. In light of the foregoing, the Issuer, for reasons beyond its control, is not in a position to proceed with the Early Redemption on Thursday, 5 December 2019. The Early Redemption is therefore delayed until further notice. The Issuer will continue to take appropriate action and pursue all available remedies in view of recovering the funds for redemption and facilitating a timely and orderly distribution of the Early Redemption Amount in the best interest of the individual Noteholders. For the avoidance of doubt, the investment policy, i.e. tracking the Index, became without object following the Index Termination and can therefore no longer be performed. _This communication is made by Fabian Föhre in his capacity as member of the board of directors of the Issuer. For additional information, Noteholders are encouraged to get in touch with Erik van Os via directors@oaklet.lu or +352 26704225._ 04-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Ardilla Segur S.A. 7 Grand Rue 6630 Wasserbillig Luxemburg Phone: +35226704225 E-mail: directors@oaklet.lu ISIN: XS1633062127 WKN: A2F2G2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 928691 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 928691 04-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

