Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-12-05 08:36 CET -- According to the decision made by The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on November 26, 2019, up to 94,400,000 non par value shares of Coop Pank AS (Coop Pank share, ISIN code: EE3100007857) will be listed on Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- conditional share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of 05.12. 2019. Proceeding from the above, 89,456,166 Coop Pank AS shares will be listed on the Baltic Main List as of Monday, December 9, 2019 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Additional info: Issuer's name Coop Pank AS -------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name CPA -------------------------------------------- ISIN code EE3100007857 -------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security Non par value -------------------------------------------- Number of securities 89 456 166 -------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name CPA1T -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 185866 -------------------------------------------- ICB classification 8355 Banks -------------------------------------------- List Main List -------------------------------------------- Coop Pank AS Prospectus and Supplements in Latvian and Lithuanan are attached to this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=749258