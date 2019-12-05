

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales grew at the softest pace in four months in October, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 6.4 percent year-on-year in October, after a revised 7.2 percent increase in September.



The latest increase in sales was the smallest since June, when it was 5.9 percent.



Sale of food, beverages and tobacco grew by 6.9 percent annually in October, and those of automotive fuel in specialized stores and non-food products rose by 6.8 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales gained a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in October.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 6.9 percent annually in October and rose 2.0 percent from the previous month.



