

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc. (DNLM.L) said that it now anticipates the full year profit before tax to be higher than its previous expectations, assuming no significant change in consumer demand as a result of the outcome of the general election.



Gross margins have been stronger than expected as a result of sourcing gains and better sell through. Operational costs remain well controlled and in line with its expectations, the company said in a statement.



The company will issue A more detailed trading update on 9 January 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX