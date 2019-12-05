Brightstar and WeFix Set Shining Example

WeFix joins forces with Brightstar UK to provide RBS Group Premier Reward Black account customers with Mobile Device Protection insurance that includes 'we come to you' smartphone and tablet repairs.

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's number one smartphone and tablet repairer WeFix, has entered into a new partnership with Mobile Device Protection insurer Brightstar to provide RBS Group customers with a 'we come to you' smartphone and tablet repair service as part of their Premier Reward Black account package.

In addition to travel insurance, home emergency insurance and roadside assistance, RBS Group has gone one step further by providing their Premier Reward Black account customers with optimum quality Mobile Device Protection insurance (administered by Brightstar UK and underwritten by American Insurance Group UK (AIG)) that includes Wefix's unique 'we come to you' smartphone and tablet repair service.

WeFix MD Aaron Brown says, "The partnership between WeFix and Brightstar UK is exciting in more ways than one. We're honoured to have been selected by Brightstar, the world-leader in its field, and thrilled to be working with RBS Group, one of the most respected banking institutions in the UK."

RBS Group's NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland's 1.5million customers are eligible to apply for the Premier Reward Black account, which includes the exceptional 'we come to you' smartphone and tablet repair service that WeFix has become renowned for. Up to 2.7 million devices could be covered by RBS Group Premier Reward Black account Mobile Device Protection policies, administered by Brightstar UK, which WeFix guarantees to repair within seven days of a claim being approved

WeFix's proprietary online booking and scheduling platform has been integrated directly into Brightstar UK's claims management system to ensure maximum efficiency with minimal hassle for NatWest and Royal Bank of ScotlandPremier Reward Black account customers.

About WeFix

Founded in 2012, as Revive A Phone, by Oliver Murphy, and reimagined in 2017, WeFix is the UK's only manufacturer-approved, mobile smartphone and tablet repairer.

Widely regarded as the UK's smartphone and tablet repairer of choice, WeFix eliminates the inconvenience of being without a smartphone or tablet.

With some conventional post-in or over-the-counter services taking up to seven days to complete a repair and return a device, WeFix completes the majority of smartphone and tablet repairs in less than an hour.

About Brightstar

Brightstar UK is a division of US giant Brightstar Corp, the world's leading end-to-end mobile device lifecycle management services company.

Brightstar UK provides RBS Group's Mobile Device Protection policy (including claims administration), with underwriting capacity provided by American Insurance Group UK (AIG).