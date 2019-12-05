Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Ultimate controlling company 05-Dec-2019 / 08:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 December 2019 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Ultimate controlling company DMGT announces that the Board have been notified of a consolidation of the Group's holding structure. Until 4 December 2019, Rothermere Continuation Limited (RCL) held 100% of DMGT's issued Ordinary Shares. The Board understands that as of 5 December 2019, RCL has been acquired by Rothermere Investments Limited (RIL), a company incorporated in Jersey. RIL now holds 100% of the issued Ordinary Shares. The underlying control of DMGT, however, remains unchanged and continues to lie with a discretionary trust that is held for the benefit of Lord Rothermere and his immediate family. RIL proposes to rename itself RCL by the end of December 2019. Enquiries Investors: Tim Collier, Group CFO +44 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 Media: +44 20 7260 2700 Doug Campbell / Paul Durman, Teneo Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary +44 20 3615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: HOL TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 33515 EQS News ID: 928983 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2019 03:39 ET (08:39 GMT)