Apogenix AG: Apogenix to Present New Data on Asunercept at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Apogenix, a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced today that new data on its lead immuno-oncology candidate asunercept will be presented in a poster at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2019, held from December 11-14, 2019, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. The data are the result of a research collaboration with Benoit Van den Eynde and his team from the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research in Brussels, Belgium.

Poster Title: "The role of asunercept as a selective CD95L inhibitor in cutaneous melanoma: rationale and results from an enhanced TiRP model" (Poster #118P)

Poster Presentation: December 12, 12:15 pm

Presenter: Andriy Krendyukov, M.D., VP Medical Affairs, Apogenix AG

About Apogenix

Apogenix is a private company developing innovative immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company's pipeline of immuno-oncology drug candidates targets different tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily-dependent signaling pathways, thereby restoring the immune response against tumors. Checkpoint inhibitor asunercept, the company's lead immuno-oncology candidate, is in late-stage clinical development with PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of glioblastoma. Based on its proprietary technology platform for the construction of novel TNF superfamily receptor agonists (HERA-ligands), Apogenix develops CD40, CD27, GITR, HVEM, and 4-1BB receptor agonists for cancer immunotherapy. The TRAIL receptor agonist program was outlicensed to AbbVie. AbbVie has initiated a phase I trial with TRAIL receptor agonist ABBV-621 in patients suffering from solid tumors, non-Hodgkins's lymphoma, or acute myeloid leukemia.

