INNER MONGOLIA QIPAO SPORTS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.: The Sixth Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival had been successfully concluded in October

HUHHOT, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / The Sixth Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival had been successfully concluded in October. As the only equestrian sports program, which has been selected as one of the first batch of fine games of the national sports tourism, Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival was first held in 2014. Utill now, it has been held for six times.

Inner Mongolia, China. The Horse Culture is not only the long-standing and well-established national culture of the Mongol nationality and one of the ethnic minorities of China, but also the representative regional culture in Inner Mongolia. By relying on the inheritance of horse culture, practically showing the positive side of the Equestrian in Inner Mongolia, spreading the positive energy of the sports of Inner Mongolia, carrying forward the Horse Culture in Inner Mongolia, realizing the big integration of horse business, the great linkage of development and the wide sharing of achievements, it has already become the new target and appeals of the Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival in the new era. The Sixth Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival takes the chance of presenting itself and treats it as a bridge to spread the civilization, exchange the culture and strengthen the friendship, thus promoting the national sports to go to the world.

It is said that the Sixth Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival in 2019 innovates the idea of holding the open game based on the experience in previous years, introduces the operation company fractions MEMBER for the professional games in the domestic and better highlight the regional specialties and the national characteristics with the Equestrian Association of Inner Mongolia and native equestrian companies in order to realize the upgrade of brands. The Sixth Equestrian Festival further expands the connotation and develop the extension. By means of setting the agenda and professions, propagandizing and promoting, planning the activities, etc. to upgrade it from multiple aspects, the Equestrian Festival presents various highlights.

1.The Highest-standard National Fine Game

Since its foundation, the Inner Mongolia has become the grand place to hold the largest-scale equestrian event by means of the efforts from the sponsoring department. The Sixth Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival attracts the overall participation from 9 cities and 3 alliances in the autonomous area. It is accumulated to hold more than 300 games. There were more than 1,000 athletes and 5,000 horses taking part in the game. The number of the people, who came to watch the game, were broken through 10,000. It is estimated that the number of the young, who actively promotes the youth's equestrian sports and participate in the training of the knowledge on equestrian and the riding experience, surpassed 8,000.

2.To cooperate with the famous OTA platforms and develop the sports tourism longitudinally and deeply

The equestrian festival shaked hands with the OTA platforms in the domestic, such as Ctrip, Qunar and Tuniu, create the surrounding tourism products of the Sixth Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival, provide the one-stop online + offline service for users. It focused on watching and experiencing the equestrian events, as well as the tourism and leisure, which is full of ethnic folklore, and try best to promote the integrated development between the national sports industry and tourism, drive the growth of economy and consumption, and launch the new mode of all-for-one tourism.

3.Authoritative Media + the coverage and report from nearly 200 overseas media

In order to expand the propagation effect of the game, this event had adopted the matrix transmission mode by integrating the media, so as to report and present the Inner Mongolia Equestrian Festival in different aspects. In addition to the common report from the media, CCTV gave a special report, which spreaded the equestrian culture in Inner Mongolia to the world.

The Sixth Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival spares no efforts to integrate the international vision and ethnic characteristics organically, so as to make it the equestrian sports brand with international influences, promote the popularity and development of equestrian cultural sports and promote the development of tourism culture industry, presenting the sports brand event and the celebration activities of sports tourism with the ethnic characteristics and geological features globally.

About Inner Mongolia Qipao Sports Technology Co., Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Qipao Sports Technology Co., Ltd. is the Operator of Inner Mongolia International Equestrian Festival. Based on Inner Mongolia it develops across borders in the field of sports, culture and tourism. With its cutting-edge IP planning, efficient implementation and comprehensive resource integration capabilities, it is deeply trusted by users, governments and brand customers. The three business modules of sports life service, sports marketing and cultural and tourism development are developing vigorously.

Company: INNER MONGOLIA QIPAO SPORTS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Add: 13F, BLDG 8, No.13,ZHELIMU RD., XINCHENG DISTRICT, HUHHOT, INNER MONGOLIA, P.R.C

TEL: +86 18651680461

Email: ruby@mempie.com

Web: http://www.member.fun

Contact person: Ruby HONG

SOURCE: INNER MONGOLIA QIPAO SPORTS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569232/The-Sixth-Inner-Mongolia-International-Equestrian-Festival-had-been-successfully-concluded-in-October