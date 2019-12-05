

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car sales declined in November as weak business and consumer confidence along with economic uncertainty weighed on demand, data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed Thursday.



New car registrations decreased 1.3 percent on a yearly basis to 156,621 units in November.



The decline was driven primarily by a 6.1 percent fall in private registrations and a 3.2 percent drop in the business market. Meanwhile, fleet registrations fared better, rising 2.8 percent.



For the second consecutive month, total alternatively fueled vehicle registrations reached a record market share.



Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said 'It's good news, however, to see registrations of electrified cars surging again, and 2020 will see manufacturers introduce plenty of new, exciting models to give buyers even more choice.'



Year-to-date, the overall UK new car market was down 2.7 percent, with 2.2 million cars registered.



