Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.0802 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18142667 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 33536 EQS News ID: 929055 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2019 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)