Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2019 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.7782 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1034825 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 33654 EQS News ID: 929297 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2019 04:19 ET (09:19 GMT)