Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc (AFSU LN) Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2019 / 10:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.608 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 549760 CODE: AFSU LN ISIN: LU1900067270 ISIN: LU1900067270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AFSU LN Sequence No.: 33680 EQS News ID: 929349 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 05, 2019 04:21 ET (09:21 GMT)