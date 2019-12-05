UK Mortgages Ltd - Change in Auditor

5 December 2019

UK Mortgages Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

UK Mortgages Limited announces that following a formal tender process, it has appointed Deloitte LLP as Auditors, effective 2 December 2019. The address of the new auditors is Regency Court, Glategny Esplanade, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3HW.

PwC CI LLP have resigned as the auditors of the Company and there are no issues relating to their resignation which should be brought to the attention of shareholders. The Board wish to thank PwC CI LLP for their services and support over the past four years.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001