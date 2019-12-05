Protein Sequencing Market to Reach $9.92 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in focus on target-based drug development and advancements in analytical techniques & mass spectrometry drive the global protein sequencing market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Protein Sequencing Market by Product and Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Analysis Products, Protein Sequencing Services, and Others), Technology (Mass Spectrometry, and Edman Degradation), and Application (Academia Research, Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global protein sequencing industry garnered $5.39 billion in 2018, and is estimated to generate $9.92 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in focus on target-based drug development and advancements in analytical techniques & mass spectrometry drive the global protein sequencing market. However, scarcity of skilled labor and laboratory professionals hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in computational proteomics create new opportunities in the market.

The Edman degradation segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on technology, the Edman degradation segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share of the global protein sequencing market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in usage of the technique to decode peptide sequences. However, the mass spectrometry segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its ability to offer rapid, accurate sequencing in lesser time.

The reagents & consumables segment to contribute the highest share by 2026

Based on product & services, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the highest market share in the global protein sequencing market, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to contribute the highest share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to increase in usage of different types of kits, reagents, and others to carry out protein sequencing. However, the protein sequencing services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to surge in usage for research and development activities.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the largest market share based on revenue, accounting for nearly one-third of the global protein sequencing market in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in sequencing platforms and rise in implementation of protein sequencing in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in awareness and surge in demand for protein sequencing.

Leading market players

Bioinformatics Solutions Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Proteome Factory

Rapid Novor Inc.

Selvita

SGS

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

