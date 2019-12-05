

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat publishes revised GDP and retail sales data. The single-currency bloc is forecast to expand 0.2 percent sequentially as initially estimated in the third quarter.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 0.8445 against the pound, 120.84 against the yen, 1.0973 against the franc and 1.1093 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



