Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBJW ISIN: CA98584W2067 Ticker-Symbol: YG3 
Tradegate
05.12.19
10:32 Uhr
0,162 Euro
-0,005
-2,71 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YIELD GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIELD GROWTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,163
0,171
11:35
0,162
0,170
10:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THE YIELD GROWTH CORP
YIELD GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YIELD GROWTH CORP0,162-2,71 %