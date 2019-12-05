Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs Inc. has started initial consumer tasting trials for four organic mushroom coffees using a unique blend of freshly ground coffee beans and various mushroom formulations.





Image 1: Flourish Mushroom Labs's new line of coffees will contain the mushroom varieties Lion's Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tale, Cordyceps and Chaga.



To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/50442_coffee.jpg

"Great emphasis has been given to selecting quality ingredients, including mushrooms that exhibit the highest level of active components, which are assayed in the laboratory to assure efficacy and safety," says Vivek Taneja, Flourish Mushroom Labs' VP, Operations. "The consumer tasting trials will involve 100 participants and will take one month to complete and compile results. If results are satisfactory then the next stage of development will commence."

The newly developed line of coffees contain the mushroom varieties Lion's Mane, Reishi , Turkey Tale, Cordyceps and Chaga. Lion's Mane is known to be a powerful brain food that Healthline.com suggests supports memory, focus and cerebral function. Healthline.com also states that Reishi mushrooms may help boost the immune system and reduce stress, while Turkey Tail is shown to be a powerful antioxidant that improves gut bacteria balance. Cordyceps, according to an article from the US National Library of Medicine, have shown to enhance athletic performance and support longevity. Chaga extracts, according to www.healthline.com, have been used in Russia and Northern European countries mainly to boost immunity and overall health. These extracts have been used to treat certain cancers, diabetes and heart disease and to lower blood sugar and cholesterol.

"Our research team has collected scientific information, including biological and pharmacological studies related to the chemical constituents and curative effects of medicinal mushrooms from various journals in developing our mushroom formulas These herbs have been used in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years as food for optimum health," says Bhavna Solecki, VP, Research and Development at Flourish Mushroom Labs.

The global functional food market is forecasted to reach USD $34.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period (2019-2024), according to a report by Research and Markets.

About Flourish Mushroom Labs Inc.

Created by and incubated by the team at The Yield Growth Corp., Flourish Mushroom Labs aims to be a leader in the fast growing functional foods market-and improve life by offering high-quality mushroom-infused products. Flourish Mushroom Labs is also conducting research into potentially therapeutic benefits of compounds found in magic mushrooms. Flourish Mushroom Labs is a majority owned subsidiary of The Yield Growth Corp.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is developing and selling hemp and marijuana products in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed agreements for distribution in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon this month and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California in 2020. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

