

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales rose to the highest level in three months in October, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales grew a calendar and working-day adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 5.7 percent increase in September.



The latest increase in sales was the highest since July, when it was 6.4 percent.



Sales of non-specialized products grew by 9.8 percent annually in October and those of automotive fuels and specialized and non-specialized food shops rose 5.4 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 6.2 percent in October, after a 6.3 percent increase in the previous month.



For the January to October period, retail sales rose a calendar adjusted 5.9 percent from the same period last year.



