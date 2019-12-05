The global corporate leadership training market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

It is efficient, convenient, and cost-effective for an organization to fill senior positions from within its hierarchy than hire an external resource. This encourages enterprises to spend heavily on corporate leadership training. Also, organizations are fast recognizing leadership training as essential to a company's efficient functioning and financial health. Moreover, companies are investing in corporate leadership training to increase their agility to cope with the rapidly changing business environment. These factors will boost the global corporate leadership training market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of gamification in corporate training, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Corporate Leadership Training Market: Emergence of Gamification in Corporate Training

Since training programs involve employees spending time away from work, companies look at the return on investment (ROI) before adopting such initiatives. This has paved way for innovations such as the incorporation of gaming technology in corporate leadership training programs. Gamification encourages friendly competition and a spirit of achievement by enhancing user engagement and brining about considerable behavioral changes. Gamification also increases participation and engagement levels of employees and companies are aligning this with measurable goals. This is poised to be a critical trend in the global corporate leadership training market.

"The increased integration of e-learning and the pervasiveness of AR in corporate leadership training are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Corporate Leadership Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global corporate leadership training market by application (corporate leadership training by ILT, corporate leadership training by blended training, and corporate leadership training by online training) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market share in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the presence of a robust and advanced infrastructure to support training and awareness among MNCs.

