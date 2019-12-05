

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone economy grew as initially estimated in the third quarter, revised data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the second quarter, when the economy expanded at the same rate. The figure matched the estimate published on November 14.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth came in at 1.2 percent, in line with the previous estimate and the second quarter growth.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending rose 0.5 percent and government consumption climbed 0.4 percent.



Growth in gross fixed capital formation slowed sharply to 0.3 percent from 5.7 percent. Exports and imports gained 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Further, data showed that employment increased 0.1 percent sequentially in the third quarter, following a 0.2 percent rise in the second quarter.



In the third quarter, about 160.1 million were employed, the highest level ever recorded in the region.



