Donnerstag, 05.12.2019

PR Newswire
05.12.2019 | 11:37
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, December 5

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 29 November 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Yield6.4%
Northland Power Income Fund6.0%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.5%
China Everbright Intl.4.9%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.7%
Enbridge4.2%
Pennon Group3.9%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.8%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund3.4%
Metro Pacific Investments3.2%
OPG Power Ventures3.1%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.0%
National Grid3.0%
China Longyuan Power2.9%
Engie2.8%
Pattern Energy Group2.8%
TransAlta Renewables2.7%
Fortum2.7%
Clearway Energy A Class2.6%
SSE PLC2.4%

At close of business on 29 November 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £54.06 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity10.2%
Multi Utilities18.7%
Ports1.9%
Renewable Energy31.8%
Telecoms infrastructure4.7%
Water & Waste15.1%
Roads & Rail3.8%
Gas11.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.5%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America23.5%
China19.8%
Latin America7.1%
United Kingdom8.6%
Global18.2%
India3.1%
Europe (excluding UK)7.0%
Eastern Europe0.4%
Asia (excluding China)7.0%
Middle East & Africa2.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.5%
100.0%
