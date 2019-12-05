Solid State delivered an 11% pro forma increase in group revenues and a 60% jump in adjusted profit before tax during H120. While some of this increase was attributable to factors such as favourable forex, which management expects will reverse in H220, the group is showing a sustainable benefit from the acquisition of Pacer in November 2018 and a drive to higher margin added-value activities in the Manufacturing division. Management is confident of meeting consensus expectations for the year, which are broadly unchanged since the September upgrade. The shares continue to trade at a substantial discount to peers for prospective P/E.

