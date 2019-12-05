4C Insights: Karl Knights Appointed VP Revenue EMEA With 4C Surpassing $2 Billion in Annualised Media Spend

Growing demand for cross-channel marketing technology and video advertising propels 4C into market leading position

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C, a global data science and marketing technology company, today announces the appointment of Karl Knights as Vice President of Revenue, EMEA, where he will spearhead the region's contribution to $2 billion+ in annualised advertising spend currently running through the Scope by 4C platform.



Formerly of Kenshoo and Microsoft, Karl Knights brings almost a decade of experience working for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers. While heading up the 4C EMEA sales and client service teams, Knights will work closely with marketing and finance functions to optimise all pre- and post-sales activity.

4C attributes its current momentum to increasing brand engagement within closed media ecosystems such as Amazon Advertising, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter. An additional market trend supporting the company's growth is the adoption of cross-channel video, for which 4C was recently named a Leader in Forrester's landmark report " The Forrester New Wave: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms, Q3 2019 ".

Furthermore, 4C has also been recognised as a Representative Vendor in the new Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Media Planning Tools . The report outlines the challenges that exist for brands operating in today's multimedia world: "Advertisers face a dynamic media environment that seems to be in a state of perpetual flux. Audiences coalesce rapidly around new platforms, from streaming video to social. Outmoded publishers find themselves with eroding, aging audiences, and often archaic advertising workflows." From 4C's perspective, being selected for this report underscores the company's emergence over the past decade as a leading innovator in cross-channel marketing software.

"We've had tremendous growth in EMEA as brands and agencies embrace the Scope by 4C platform to manage their cross-channel marketing so the expectations for Karl are high but I'm confident he'll deliver," said Tarun Mathur, Managing Director APAC & EMEA, and Co-Founder at 4C. "Karl brings great domain expertise in the marketing and media world together with strong leadership skills and a passion for people, making for a winning combination at 4C."

With the recent launch of Bring Your Own Data (BYOD) capabilities, advertisers can now onboard their internal reporting and analytics metrics, including sales and conversion data, to cross-channel reporting tools, cementing 4C as the first to offer unified attribution between walled garden platforms in the era of ubiquitous video. Through 4C's Scope platform, brands can plan, buy, measure, and optimise campaigns across the most valuable media channels all in one central platform.

Ryan Sorrar, Senior Vice President, Head of Media Activation, EMEA at Essence, adds, "4C is a highly-valued partner for Essence. Their leading class technology has helped open up new opportunities to connect our clients with their customers across platforms."

In his new role, Knights' remit will also cover all existing relationships with agencies and brands. Based on recent TechValidate Customer Research , all 4C customers reported increases in cross-channel video advertising efficiency with half of them gaining 25-100% improvements.

Of his appointment, Knights comments, "I live for that feeling that as a business you've got things 'just right' and in a world where consumers are agnostic across media, it's technologies like 4C that enable brands to move with the times. Whilst it's not easy, our commitment and value to brands is to make transformation easier and extract optimal value across every channel."

