

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan consumer price inflation rose in November after easing in the previous month, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.59 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.39 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, the core CPI rose 0.55 percent annually in November.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices declined 0.41 percent in November.



Data also showed that the wholesale prices decreased 5.04 percent annually in November, following a 6.21 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.79 percent in November.



