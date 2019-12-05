Egyptian manufacturer El Sewedy Electric has secured a contract from the Sudanese government to build the $45 million project in Nesitu county, near the national capital of Juba. The African Export-Import Bank is financing the project.Sudan's Ministry of Energy and Dams has chosen Egyptian manufacturer El Sewedy Electric to build the country's first large-scale PV power project. The African Export-Import Bank is financing the $45 million project, which will include a 20 MW solar park coupled with a 35 MWh large-scale storage system. It will be located in Nesitu county, which is 20 km from Juba, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...