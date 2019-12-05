Isotropic Systems Appoints Satellite Executive Scott Sprague Chief Commercial Officer

Priority on Customer Experience Drives Selection

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems Ltd., the next-generation integrated satellite terminal solution provider, today announced satellite telecommunications executive Scott Sprague has been appointed the Chief Commercial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Sprague will lead Isotropic Systems' commercial activities worldwide.

"The customer experience is our top priority," said John Finney, founder and chief executive officer of Isotropic Systems. "Scott brings exceptional depth of experience that will be instrumental in overseeing our sales network and customer relationships."

Mr. Sprague joins Isotropic with more than 40 years of experience in sales, marketing, product management and product development in satellite communications companies. He has served OneWeb, a new satellite operator whose mission is to connect everyone everywhere, NewSat, an independent satellite communications provider, Asia Broadcast Satellite Ltd, a global satellite operator, and SES, the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, in various executive sales positions.

Mr. Sprague has an MBA from Western International University with a concentration in International Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Illinois State University.

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design. Isotropic Systems' Series A funding was led by Boeing to advance space-based connectivity.

