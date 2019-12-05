MediusFlow Selected Preferred AP Automation Solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediusFlow, a leading cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation solution, has been selected as the "Preferred Solution" for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central on Microsoft's business application marketplace AppSource.

A Microsoft preferred solution is a cloud application selected for its quality, performance, and ability to address customer needs in a certain industry or solution area. The MediusFlow solution has been vetted and validated by Microsoft experts and as a result, promoted as the AP automation 'Preferred Solution' for organizations using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

"Earning the 'Preferred Solution' status in AppSource is another proof of our strong and longstanding momentum in the Microsoft Dynamics segment," says Per Åkerberg, CEO at Medius. "We are committed to delivering best-of-breed cloud solutions with powerful connections to Dynamics ERPs to help our customers increase operational efficiency and control to support their continued growth.

MediusFlow's cloud-based solution is integrated as an 'Extension' to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central without interfering with the Dynamics standard. This allows customers to quickly and easily get up and running with best-of-breed accounts payable automation connected to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for data synchronization and a fully touchless accounts payable process.

Since earlier this year MediusFlow is also the AP automation Preferred Solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations in AppSource.

Learn more about MediusFlow for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Visit the MediusFlow page on Microsoft AppSource

About Medius

Medius is a leading global provider of cloud-based source-to-pay solutions helping companies drive their business forward by providing best-in-class process efficiency, cost saving opportunities and greater financial control.

Our accounts payable (AP) invoice automation solution MediusFlow enables unprecedented levels of automated and truly touchless invoice processing, shortened lead times, improved vendor relationships as well as greater control and visibility of financial metrics.

Our modular eProcurement suite web3 offers market leading solutions for strategic sourcing, purchasing and supplier management bringing control, compliance and cost savings throughout the entire purchasing lifecycle.

Founded in 2001, Medius is owned by the global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners. In 2019 Medius acquired Wax Digital to become a true power-house in source-to-pay solutions. The group has over 350 employees and offices in Sweden (HQ), the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Poland.