

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - KPMG, a global network of professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services, has entered into a five-year agreement with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to accelerate digital transformation for KPMG member firms and mutual clients. KPMG anticipates to invest $5 billion in its digital strategy.



KPMG is modernizing its workplace using the Microsoft 365 suite of cloud-based collaboration and productivity tools, including Microsoft Teams. The company is also utilizing Microsoft Azure and Azure AI for a new global cloud-based platform. Through this cloud platform, KPMG will create a set of cloud-based capabilities ranging from hosting infrastructure based on Microsoft Azure to more than 50 advanced solutions, such as AI, cyber and robotic process automation.



