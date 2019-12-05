

The third edition of DesignInspire opened today, showcasing outstanding designs and creative solutions to both trade and pubic visitors.



Under the theme "Co-create Sustainable Cities", this year's DesignInspire aims to promote the sustainable development of the urban and commercial environment, and pay heed to the importance of preserving aspects of traditional culture.



A series of interactive events is running throughout DesignInspire, including designer talks, workshops and the Robot Boxing League competition.

HONG KONG, Dec 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the third edition of DesignInspire opens today and runs until Saturday (7 December) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The three-day event brings together the latest creations and innovations from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Poland and Taiwan, featuring outstanding designs and novel ideas as well as providing a global showcase for Hong Kong's creativity.Innovation with technology and designThe "Urbanovation" pavilion, sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), gathers 25 collaborators with a focus on three areas: "Experimental Business Solution", featuring five multi-media interactive experiential installations; "Smart Living", exhibiting 16 home gadgets with innovative concepts; and "STEAM Education", showcasing creations from young Hong Kong talents using education tools that foster participatory and interdisciplinary learning. One of the highlights is the interactive artificial intelligence (AI) installation "Mountain & Water", featured in the "Experimental Business Solution" area, that creates AI-developed landscape paintings using a generative adversarial network (GAN) algorithm.Titan the Robot will make a trip from the UK to meet visitors at DesignInspire. Built using advanced robotic technology and AI, Titan's agility is enabled by state-of-the-art joints and mechanisms.Highlighting Hong Kong creativityThe "Hong Kong Creative Force" pavilion, sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the HKSAR Government, is a campaign to showcase the creativity of Hong Kong designers to local and overseas visitors. The pavilion will feature a series of inspiring works encompassing architectural design, sculpture, photography and painting.The pavilion will also feature the "RetroInnovations" exhibition for which 26 young local design talents have created a series of design installations paying tribute to traditional culture and craftsmanship, including Chinese calligraphy and neon lights.Meanwhile, nine local design service providers have gathered at DesignInspire, covering graphic design, interior design and branding, to showcase a variety of unique and innovative designs that meet the needs of different service users.Innovative furniture design shows creative ideas"Project HK-UK: Design, Artistry and Craftsmanship", organised by the Hong Kong Furniture & Decoration Trade Association and sponsored by CreateHK, presents 18 unique furniture designs to the public. Inspired by different themes such as Chinese calligraphy, tea appreciation, jewellery design and book culture, six furniture design units from the UK together with 12 Hong Kong teams have created a series of professionally designed furniture items.InnoTalks and workshops to promote design thinkingA series of InnoTalks will be organised to discuss global design trends. Other events include designer talks, workshops and the Robot Boxing League competition, along with a number of pop-up stores. DesignInspire is open to both trade and public visitors on all three days and is free of charge.Aside from DesignInspire, the HKTDC is hosting four concurrent events at the HKCEC this week, targeting small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The events include the Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), HKTDC SmartBiz Expo, Asian E-tailing Summit and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Franchising Show, all of which aim to enhance the competitiveness of SMEs through new technologies and by exploring new business opportunities.DesignInspire5-7 December 2019Venue: Halls 3DE, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition CentreTime: 5-6 December: 9:30am-7pm; 7 December: 9:30am-6:30pmAdmission: Free for both trade and public visitorsWebsite: www.designinspire.com.hk/Please download more photos from here. https://bit.ly/34VVcSAAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.