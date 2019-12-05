

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production fell for the first time in four months in October, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Manufacturing output fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in October, after a 9.1 percent increase in September. The latest decline was the first since June.



Industrial production dropped 0.1 percent monthly following an 8.7 percent increase in the previous month.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output rose 5.1 percent in October, following a 3.9 percent increase in the previous month.



Industrial production grew 5.4 percent year-on-year after a 4.3 percent increase in the previous month.



During the August to October period, industrial production rose 4.9 percent compared to the previous three months.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover rose 10.9 percent monthly and 10.7 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX