SoftServe Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. The recognition acknowledges that SoftServe has technical proficiency and proven customer success across numerous innovative solution areas in retail spanning data lakes, artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML), predictive analytics, internet of things (IoT), intelligent automation, and retail transformation.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for retail applications - to give customers an increased confidence when making decisions. To receive the AWS Retail Competency designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"SoftServe is proud to achieve the AWS Retail Competency status," said Todd Lenox, VP, digital services and partnerships at SoftServe. "Our global team is dedicated to providing our retail expertise to customers and helping them achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

SoftServe delivers operational efficiency and drives innovation by enabling retailers through its experience and creating customized solutions based on organizational goals and priorities, user needs, expectations, and technology capabilities.

"They're definitely some of the best engineers and automated QA folks I've ever worked with," said Paul Tindal, CTO and VP of engineering at goTransverse. "It does not feel like a vendor relationship, it feels like a natural extension of our team."

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.

Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.

We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

