Marijuana Penny Stock Winning Big in the Medical SectorThe legal cannabis industry is, at any given time, usually full of high-potential penny stocks poised to make major breakthroughs in the coming months and years.Some marijuana penny stocks, however, have higher potential than others or have something that sets them apart from the pack.Enter Vireo Health International Inc (OTCMKTS:VREOF, CNSX:VREO). Shares of this medical marijuana company had a strong November, and I anticipate that VREOF stock will continue.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...