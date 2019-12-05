Big Shot had 1000%+ increase in recent 7-day average of ad revenue per 1000 impressions

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY) today announced that the Big Shot Basketball mobile game was updated for Apple iPhone and Google Android to include new user avatars including new clothes, costumes, styles, skin colors, hair color, and both male and female 3D avatars. These digital "skins" make up a large percentage of the projected $300 billion video game business and a primary source of revenue for popular games such as Pokemon Go and Fortnite. While the new features are focused on revenue in-app purchase of skins, the company saw a 1186.17% increase in the 7-day average of ad revenue per 1000 impressions over the last 30 days.

"The new user avatars are super flexible and allow users to customize the size of their nose to the brand of their sneakers in Big Shot," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. "State-of-the-art 3D user avatars allow clothing brands to partner with ePlay to sell jeans, t-shirts, bags, and sneakers. The new models are also a stepping stone to adding more sports, esports and entertainment celebrities into ePlay's games."

Each month new skins will be released for Big Shot. In-app purchases of clothes and upgrades such as a Swap are features now directly driving Big Shot revenue in the estimated USD$61.3B mobile gaming industry. While revenue from skins is brand new for Big Shot including custom premium skins for sneakers, tops, accessories, and pants, ad revenue has been available for a little over 1 month. ePlay reports it is earning over $80 in ad revenue per 1000 impressions (Impression RPM) on average in the last 7 days, up from a $6.22 Impression RPM during the first 7 days of last month. The 7-day RPM average represents a 1186.17% increase over the same time period last month.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

NBA is a registered trademark of the NBA in the United States and other countries. Apple, App Store, and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and other countries.

