Sisvel S.p.A. ("Sisvel") and Spotify USA Inc. ("Spotify") today announced that they have entered into a confidential patent license agreement whereby the companies resolved all pending and future disputes related to Sisvel's Recommendation Engine patents. Spotify thereby joins a growing list of companies around the world that have access to the portfolio of patents managed by Sisvel which are related to the Recommendation System Technology.

The agreement between Spotify and Sisvel provides for a worldwide patent license to a portfolio comprised of over 350 patents, including international coverage with filings in several countries.

"We have entered into a mutual agreement that resolves this litigation, and welcome Spotify aboard as one of our licensees." said Davide Felice Ferri, Managing Director of Sisvel.

Sisvel is a world leader in fostering innovation and managing IP. The group identifies, evaluates and maximises the value of IP assets for its partners around the world, providing firms with a revenue stream which can be reinvested in innovation for the generation of future revenues. Sisvel has more than 35 years' experience in the management of successful patent portfolios, including those relating to audio compression standards (MP3 and MPEG audio), as well as broadcasting and digital terrestrial television standards maintained by the Digital Video Broadcasting Project. Sisvel operates patent pools and joint licensing programmes in the fields of mobile communication, wireless local area networking 802.11, video coding, digital video broadcasting, recommendation engines and broadband access to data networks.

