Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that QleanAir Holding AB (publ), 556879-4548, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that QleanAir Holding AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, and that the company fulfills the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to December 12, 2019. The company has 13,284,200 shares as per today's date. Short name: QAIR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 14,859,200 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013382066 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 186432 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556879-4548 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------- 2000 Industrials ------------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 12, 2019, up and including December 13, 2019, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 19-20 and 94 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.