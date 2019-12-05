Made for High Speed Sorting Applications: AV500, the New Imager by Datalogic

BOLOGNA, Italy, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalogic introduces the AV500 imager, an innovative 2D image-based barcode reader developed for sorting applications. The new imager solves high speed applications in retail e-Commerce, postal/parcel sortation and airport baggage handling, covering all conveyor sizes, as well as static reading applications.

Fast and secure sorting of objects with different dimensions - even irregular - are the challenges that CEP's, e-Commerce and airports are facing today. With its dynamic autofocus and its innovative optical technology, the AV500 imager is combining flexibility with reliability to solve such demanding applications. Since codes are captured multiple times under the reading array, excellent reading performance for damaged or plastic covered codes can be achieved. This results in an effective increase of throughput volume by 50% versus other traditional 2D imager-based solutions.

The AV500 that is equipped with a high resolution 5 MP CMOS sensor, image acquisition up to 32 frames per second, dynamic, sequential, or adjustable focus, and multiple lens options, is creating a new optical standard for automatic data capture solutions. For making manual reading processes such as overhead scanning or manual conveyor loading user friendly and fast the imager can work with continuous frame acquisition, avoiding any user disturbance from flashing white or red integrated illumination. In addition, successful reading processes are indicated visually by means of the patented "Green Spot" technology.

The Datalogic PACTRACK software allows the AV500 imager to increase the system productivity and traceability, enabling multiple packages and barcodes to be read in a single picture, and properly assign the correct barcode to the correct package with minimal package spacing.

Where needed, customers can manage all the AV500 imagers in a system remotely, through Ethernet IP. The installation and configuration are made easy with multi-language, browser based, on board HTML web server interface and integrated aiming lasers. High speed dedicated GigE port for image transfer provides an unsurpassed image saving performance without impacting read rates or data acquisition, perfect for OCR applications.

The AV500 imager can be seamlessly integrated with other Datalogic high performance readers, enabling game changing performance in hybrid solutions. This makes the AV500 a perfect fit for dimension, weigh and scan systems, high speed sortation systems, and automated baggage handling systems.

