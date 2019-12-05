Firmenich Brings 2020 Pantone Color of the Year to Life With Bespoke Fragrance and Taste Experiences

GENEVA, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, has partnered with Pantone to bring its 2020 Color of the Year to life through bespoke fragrance and taste experiences. One of the first Pantone Sensory Partners, Firmenich put its world-class creativity to work to shape an immersive, multi-sensory experience for PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue. Firmenich flavorists created a natural, fresh, blueberry taste, while Firmenich perfumers crafted a unique fragrance symbolizing the meeting of sky and sea.

"It's a pleasure working with Pantone's Color of the Year, as it gives us yet another opportunity to shape perfumery trends and popular culture. Not only did we develop a unique olfactive concept for Classic Blue, but we applied it to one of the industry's largest growing segments, premium scented candles, to increase wellness and positive emotions in homes and offices everywhere," said Armand de Villoutreys, President, Perfumery & Ingredients, Firmenich.

"Familiar and reassuring, blueberry and fresh green notes are a distinctive feature of Classic Blue," said Emmanuel Butstraen, President of Flavors, Firmenich. "Today, with our increasing focus on health and wellness, blueberries are in a real sense becoming rediscovered, and growing to be one of the most relevant flavors in many areas of food and beverages," he added.

Presented in a special Pantone Color of the Year 2020 box set spanning the five senses for a full sensory experience, a scented candle brings the Classic Blue to life with opening notes of water and sea salt lifted by airy sky. This exclusive fragrance created by Firmenich Perfumer Ashley Balavoine combines an accord of a fluffy cloud with waterlily and seaweed absolute. Notes of blue musk, minerals, and ocean timber give depth and calm for a reassuring finish.

Flavorist Eric Tang's refreshing flavor is marked by its elegant aroma and initial fruity taste of natural sweet blueberry, the experiential smell of fresh green and the maturing final finish of floral and Classic Blue notes. This distinctive taste was showcased during the Pantone launch event in a variety of products from jam to tea.

For the eighth consecutive year, inspired by the Color of the Year, Firmenich also announced today its Flavor of the Year for 2020 - Classic Blueberry - based on its industry-leading consumer insights and trend forecasting capabilities. In a recent survey across 16 countries conducted with nearly 5000 consumers, Firmenich found that the number one emotion associated with blueberry was happiness, followed by a sense of comfort.

Pantone, provider of professional color language standards and digital solutions, has selected the Color of the Year for 20 years by analyzing trends and influences across a wide range of lifestyle areas including the entertainment industry, art, fashion, design, and travel destinations.

About Firmenich

