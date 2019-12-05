6.6% CAGR of Global Plasma Fractionation Market Projected to Reach USD 34.9 Billion by 2024: ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Plasma Fractionation Market is projected to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2024 from USD 25.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Growth in the plasma fractionation market can largely be attributed to factors such as the growing use of immunoglobulin's in various therapeutic areas, increase in plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection centers), and the increasing use of alpha-1-antitrypsin. However, the high cost of plasma products, limited reimbursements, and the emergence of recombinant alternatives are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Major players in the global plasma fractionation market include CSL (Australia), Grifols (Spain), Shire (Ireland), Octapharma (Switzerland), Kedrion (Italy), BPL (UK), Sanquin (Netherlands), LFB (France), Biotest (Germany), Japan Blood Products Organization, China Biologic Products (China), Green Cross Corporation (South Korea), and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products (China).

The plasma fractionation market in this report is segmented by product, application, end user, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments (such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, geographical expansions, and R&D activities) and strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies in the plasma fractionation market.

By product, immunoglobulin market is expected to hold the largest share of the Plasma Fractionation Market in 2019.The immunoglobulin segment is expected to dominate the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period. IVIg is the most extensively used plasma product across the globe, meant for the treatment of dermatomyositis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), immune cytopenias, hypogammaglobinemia, primary antibody deficiency, vacuities, multiple sclerosis, asthma, and systemic lupus erythematosus, among other ailments. The growing prevalence of these and other target diseases, as a result, is the key driver of market growth.

Factor VIII will dominate the coagulation factor concentrates market in 2019. The coagulation factor market is segmented into factor VIII, factor IX, Von Willebrand factor, prothrombin factor concentrates, fibrinogen concentrates, and factor XIII. Factor VIII segment is expected to hold the largest share in the coagulation factor concentrates market in 2019. This is attributed to the growth in geriatric population, rising number of hemophilic patients, increasing preference for prophylactic treatments for people suffering from hemophilia, and increasing diagnosis of hemophilia. In addition, the unavailability of advanced therapies for a majority of hemophilia patients in developing countries is also expected to drive this market.

North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period (2019-2024). North America is expected to dominate the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period. The demand for plasma products in North America is mainly driven by the increasing use of immunoglobulins in neurological and autoimmune diseases and the increasing use of prophylaxis treatments among diagnosed patients. The rising number of registered hemophilic patients (as illustrated in the table below) is also propelling the growth of this market. The growing number of hemophilic patients will increase the adoption of coagulation factors, which in turn will drive the market for plasma fractionation in North America.

Reasons to buy Plasma Fractionation Market report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis-the market share analysis of top players in the global market, different product segments, as well on the regional levels, company profiles that comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the plasma fractionation market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report provides the latest statistics and industry trends, allowing buyers to identify high-growth product segments and potential customers and suppliers, hence driving revenue growth and profitability.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on products offered by the top players in the global plasma fractionation market

Comprehensive information on products offered by the top players in the global plasma fractionation market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on growth strategies, research & development activities, and product launches in the global plasma fractionation market

Detailed insights on growth strategies, research & development activities, and product launches in the global plasma fractionation market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets-the report analyzes the markets for plasma fractionation across regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets-the report analyzes the markets for plasma fractionation across regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global plasma fractionation market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global plasma fractionation market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global plasma fractionation market.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the top 10 players operating in the plasma fractionation market?

What are the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the plasma fractionation market?

What are the industry trends and current scenario of the plasma fractionation market?

What are the growth trends in the plasma fractionation market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Table of Contents in Plasma Fractionation Market Report:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview

6. Industry Insights

7. Plasma Fractionation Market, By Product

8. Plasma Fractionation Market, By Application

9. Plasma Fractionation Market, By End User

10. Plasma Fractionation Market, By Region

11. Competitive Landscapes

12. Company Profiles

And more..

