Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes fun and safe content, announced today that the MOONBUG KIDS CHANNEL, the pre-school entertainment video-on-demand service, is now available to customers in the UK, US, Canada and Australia with more to come, through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Subscribers to the MOONBUG KIDS CHANNEL through Apple TV channels can watch online or enjoy offline downloads of their favourite kid shows in the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

The MOONBUG KIDS CHANNEL service gives kids and families around the world the opportunity to watch their favourite shows, such as global toddler sensation Little Baby Bum, Go Buster, My Magic Pet Morphle and many more. Moonbug's stable of popular kids' content is focused on great storytelling promoting healthy values such as compassion, empathy and resilience, while teaching children fundamental life skills.

Moonbug, which launched in 2018, is one of the most watched kids and family IP owners in the world. It brings together digital content from the best up-and-coming creators and expands their reach to audiences all over the world.

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and films into one app, and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. The Apple TV app also features Apple TV channels such as the MOONBUG KIDS CHANNEL, personalised and curated recommendations, and iTunes films and TV shows to buy or rent.

About Moonbug

Moonbug is a global entertainment company providing fun and safe content for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids IP owners in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage and many more and is also available on other global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

