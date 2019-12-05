The "Poland Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Poland increased at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.8%, increasing from US$ 5.1 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 8.3 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in Poland.

Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

