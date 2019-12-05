Sanditon Investment Trust PLC

Result of General Meeting

The Sanditon Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that at the General Meeting held today at 11:35 a.m., the special resolution concerning the voluntary winding up of the Company and the appointment of the Liquidators in connection with the Scheme was passed.

Copies of the resolution passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

A summary of the proxy votes received will shortly be available on the Investment Manager's website, www.sanditonam.com

5 December 2019