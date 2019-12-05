Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ISWH) ("ISWH" or the "Company"), a top-tier brand incubator in the Spirits, CBD-Infused Products, and Home Healthcare markets, is pleased to announce the full execution by all parties of a partnership agreement (the "Agreement") with BioPulse Labs ("BioPulse"), a leader in cutting-edge CBD nano-infusion formulation technology and CBD-based product brand development.

The Agreement appoints BioPulse as ISWH's exclusive manufacturing and marketing partner for the launch of five (5) CBD-based wellness products, which will include a comprehensive branding refresh for the Company's P19 CBD-based products brand, with all CBD-based products formulated and produced in FDA compliant and registered facilities.

Terry Williams, CEO of ISWH, commented, "BioPulse has the experience and capability to step in and help take our CBD-based products segment to a new level as we navigate this critical stage and transform enormous potential into accelerating revenue growth. This step will position our P19 brand as a differentiated product, both in terms of product quality through superior bioavailability and in terms of brand recognition, given BioPulse's nationwide marketing and distribution footprint.

BioPulse will provide ISWH with procurement of five (5) trademarks, five (5) brand custom websites (each with online sales and payment processing system), five (5) brand social platforms (namely Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), five (5) brand POP, POS sales & marketing guides, five (5) brand opening inventories, and continued marketing support following launch. In addition, two of the five brands will feature compatible formulization and placement on Amazon.com.

The Company recently reported strong sales growth from its Home HealthCare segment and a major seasonal tailwind for its Spirits segment during Q4, leading to high expectations for strong growth in that segment. This BioPulse Agreement provides a strong foundation for upped expectations for the performance of its CBD-based Products segment next year.

Mr. Williams continued, "This is really an extraordinary partnership that will create a ton of value for our shareholders. The CBD market continues to exist in a context of high-powered growth. We believe the key to delivering that growth to our shareholders will be about differentiation and exposure. Simply having an ecommerce portal isn't enough. The product has to be differentiated on a quality level and you have to get it in front of consumers. This partnership agreement delivers on both of those objectives."

About ISWH: International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) is a diversified brand incubator with operations in two primary divisions, together spanning the Spirits, Home Healthcare Services, and CBD-Based Products markets worldwide.

The Spirits Division imports, licenses, and markets premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands, including its award-winning premium Besado Tequila brand.

The Health and Wellness Division is divided into two segments: Home Healthcare Services and CDB-Based Products. The Company's Home Healthcare Services segment provides care for clients in need of healthcare and caretaking services outside of established medical facilities. The Company continues to increase both its fleet of caretakers providing services and its total clientele. The CBD-Based Products segment is focused on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations for sale under the "P19" brand designation. This line of products is formulated and marketed in partnership with BioPulse Labs, a leader in cutting-edge CBD nano-infusion formulation technology and CBD-based product brand development.

The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies in the development and commercialization of enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.

